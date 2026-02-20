Update: VA halts enforcement of disability ratings rule after backlash, but concerns continue

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Days after concerns surfaced locally and nationwide over a new disability ratings rule, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced it is halting enforcement of the policy effective immediately.

The decision follows earlier reporting by KRIS 6 News on the interim final rule titled “Evaluative Rating: Impact of Medication,” which amended Section 4.10 of the VA’s Schedule for Rating Disabilities. As previously reported, the rule instructed examiners to evaluate disabilities based on a veteran’s actual level of impairment, including the effects of medication or treatment.

In a public statement posted on social media, VA Secretary Doug Collins said the department would stop enforcing the rule amid widespread concern from veterans and advocacy groups.

“Effective immediately, VA is halting enforcement of the interim final rule,” Collins said. “While VA does not agree with the way this rule has been characterized, the department always takes Veterans’ concerns seriously.”

Collins said the VA will continue accepting public comments but confirmed the rule “will not be enforced at any time in the future.”

The rule was issued Feb. 17 in response to a 2025 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims in Ingram v. Collins. VA officials previously argued the regulation was meant to clarify longstanding policy and prevent widespread disruption to the disability claims system.

Even with enforcement halted, some veterans say the issue is far from resolved.

“Halting enforcement is not the same as withdrawing the rule,” said advocates with Burn Pits 360, a nonprofit organization that advocates for veterans affected by toxic exposure.

In a written statement, the group acknowledged the VA’s decision to pause enforcement but said it does not resolve what it describes as an underlying problem.

“As long as the interim final rule remains in place, it can be reinstated at any time, creating ongoing uncertainty for veterans living with toxic exposure-related conditions covered under the Honoring Our PACT Act,” the organization said. “Veterans deserve permanent protection, not temporary assurances.”

Burn Pits 360 called on the VA to fully withdraw the interim final rule, reissue any proposed policy through a formal Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, and allow full public, clinical and veteran community input before any changes are finalized.

The group emphasized that toxic exposure illnesses, including respiratory disease, cancers and other presumptive conditions under the PACT Act, are often complex and progressive, with long latency periods.

“Medication may help manage symptoms, but it does not eliminate the underlying disease or the lifelong burden veterans carry,” the statement said.

The Honoring Our PACT Act, signed into law in 2022, expanded benefits and health care eligibility for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances during military service.

It remains unclear whether the VA will formally withdraw the rule or issue a revised version after the public comment period closes. Local veterans advocates say they will continue monitoring the situation and encouraging veterans to stay informed and engaged in the public comment process.

