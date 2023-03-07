'Thank A Veteran' program gives discounts to local veterans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At Portis Country Kitchen, soul food is on the menu, but feeding the soul comes from the heart.

“My wife and I … we like to l treat our business as a ministry of sorts,” Joseph Stith, part owner and Air Force veteran said.

Service at PKK comes with more than a smile, but for Joseph and his wife, Katina, giving to veterans is the special of the day.

“We like to do things for people,” Stith said. “I know it feels good to get that you know that that special thank you and make sure to give it back.”

PKK is one of numerous businesses in Nueces County that gives discounts tothank a veteran. The Thank A Veteran program is now in its eight year of operation.

Businesses can sign up for the program. Veterans can also sign up to get a Thank A Veteran card to present to participating businesses to get discounts.

“It’s not really enough to just say ‘thank you’ and leave it at that,” Stith said. “If you can ever do something for someone, you know that there’s power in the doing.”

Galveston County was the first to start the program and Nueces County Clerk Kara Sands was proud to start it here.

“It’s just so important to show our veterans that we do appreciate them and we’re always grateful to them,” Sands said.

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Pat Simon at pat.simon@kristv.com