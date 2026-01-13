Texas Veterans Land Board raises home loan cap by $26,250

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Veterans Land Board has approved an increase to the maximum amount veterans can borrow through its home loan program, raising the cap by $26,250 to $832,750, state officials announced.

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, who chairs the Veterans Land Board, said, “I am thrilled to continually expand opportunities for Texas veterans who desire to own a home in the great state of Texas.”

The adjustment raises the previous loan limit of $806,500 and applies to qualifying veterans and military members using the Veterans Housing Assistance Program, or VHAP, through participating lenders. Eligible borrowers may use Veterans Affairs-backed loans, Federal Housing Administration loans or conventional financing.

Veterans with a VA service-connected disability rating of 30% or higher remain eligible for discounted interest rates, while all qualifying borrowers continue to receive competitive rates through the program. Veterans who combine VA-backed benefits with the VLB home loan program may qualify for loans with no down payment and no private mortgage insurance. The program allows purchases of single-family homes, townhomes and condominiums and may be used more than once.

While the new cap expands the program’s upper limit, housing analysts say the increase is unlikely to affect most veterans in South Texas, where home prices and incomes remain far below the program’s maximum threshold.

In Corpus Christi, average home listing prices generally hover around $300,000, with median prices remaining near that level in recent months. Homes priced near $800,000 typically represent the upper end of the local market, often including larger properties or waterfront access.

Income levels further limit how many veterans could realistically afford a loan near the program’s maximum. Some sources show the average annual wages for veterans in the Corpus Christi area are estimated to range between $42,000 and $55,000. Financial experts note that mortgages approaching $800,000 would generally require significantly higher household incomes, dual earners or substantial assets to avoid excessive financial strain.

As a result, only a small share of local veterans are likely to qualify comfortably for loans near the new cap. Analysts estimate that well under 15% of veterans in the area would have the income needed to support such a mortgage without severe budget pressure.

Housing specialists say the change reflects broader market realities rather than an expectation that most borrowers will seek high-dollar loans.

Loan limits that remain unchanged while home prices rise can eventually make financing unavailable for otherwise qualified borrowers, even at more moderate price points. By increasing the cap, the Veterans Land Board ensures its program remains usable as prices fluctuate statewide.

The higher limit does not change underwriting standards. Borrowers must still qualify based on income, credit history, debt-to-income ratios, property taxes and insurance costs.

Supporters of the program emphasize that its primary value lies not in the maximum loan amount but in features such as below-market interest rates, fixed-rate loans, low or no down payment options, the absence of private mortgage insurance and more flexible credit guidelines compared with conventional loans.

For most veterans, the program continues to function as a financing tool rather than a recommendation to borrow at the highest allowable amount.

More information about the Veterans Land Board home loan program and eligibility requirements is available by clicking here.

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Michelle Hofmann at michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.