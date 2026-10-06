Texas opens $31 million in veterans grants after San Patricio, Bee counties land awards

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas has opened applications for an estimated $31 million in grants for groups that serve veterans. The new round comes weeks after two Coastal Bend counties received a combined $150,000 from the same program: $100,000 for San Patricio County and $50,000 for Bee County.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the new round of Fund for Veterans' Assistance grants, which the Texas Veterans Commission administers. Nonprofit organizations and local government agencies that provide direct services to veterans can apply. Individual veterans cannot apply directly.

The application portal closes at 5 p.m. Dec. 2.

Last month, San Patricio County received a $100,000 grant for emergency financial assistance. The money can help qualifying veterans pay for food, utilities, rent, mortgages, and some transportation or vehicle expenses.

Jennifer Richardson of the San Patricio County veterans office said the need already exists.

"It truly is hope, especially when you see veterans that may not ever realize that they need it, and then they come to a point where they have no other choice but to have to ask for help," Richardson said. "Knowing most veterans, that is very difficult to do."

Bee County's $50,000 grant is its first from this program, according to Sandra Musquez, the county's veterans service director.

"This is actually our very first year ever going for this grant," Musquez told KRIS 6 News.

Musquez said the money will help older veterans who live on fixed incomes.

"Our community is small, but we have a lot of elderly veterans that are on a steady income," she said. "So sometimes it is hard for them to be able to pay for their rent or their mortgage or even just get something like groceries."

The assistance can cover food, transportation and housing costs, Musquez said.

What's in the new round

"These grants put $31 million in the hands of local organizations that deliver housing, mental health care, job training, and other direct services to veterans and their families," Abbott said in a news release.

Under the new rules, according to the Texas Veterans Commission:



Grants last 24 months.

Awards range from $50,000 to $600,000.

An applicant can receive up to three grants.

A county government can receive up to four grants, including one for a Veterans Treatment Court.

The commission awards grants in five categories: General Assistance, Housing for Texas Heroes, Veterans Mental Health, Veterans Treatment Courts and Veteran County Service Offices.

Since 2009, the commission has awarded more than $400 million through more than 1,790 grants. The money has paid for home modifications, rental assistance, mental health care, service dogs, legal aid, transportation, food and job training.

Organizations can find the request for applications, eligibility rules, webinars and FAQs on the Texas Veterans Commission grant seekers page.

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More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.