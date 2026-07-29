Team Hard Life named Purple Heart Entity for supporting veterans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some people talk about supporting veterans, and others provide it. Now, Corpus Christi Purple Heart Veterans are recognizing a business that’s doing just that.

Team Hard Life’s Bait and Tackle has officially been named a Purple Heart Entity by Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter (MOPH) 598.

The designation recognizes businesses and groups making a difference in the lives of veterans, first responders, and their families.

For Team Hard Life, that includes hosting Free Fishing Friday, an event held on the first Friday of every month. Veterans and first responder families are given a day on the water with experienced guides, using fishing gear and bait provided at no cost.

For more information call Team Hard Life at (361) 334-2171.

“Team Hard Life supports a respectable amount of active-duty and veteran population including Purple Heart recipients who contribute to our communities in countless ways,” said Skyler Bark, Commander of MOPH 598.

The Purple Heart Entity program is open to more than just businesses. Churches, schools and community groups across the Coastal Bend that support veterans may also qualify for the designation.

To learn more or nominate a deserving organization click here.

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Michelle Hofmann at michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com