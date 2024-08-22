Steve Trevino headlining comedy event for a cause in Gregory-Portland

Steve Trevino, the star of comedy specials featured on Netflix, Showtime, and Amazon Prime, will be back in his hometown of Gregory-Portland this weekend. He is set to headline a night of comedy for a special cause on Sunday, August 25.

Stand-Up for Vets will be held at the Portland Community Center's Grand Ballroom from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event will include a live auction, a silent auction, and a 50/50 raffle.

Click here for ticket information.

Steve Trevino

All of the proceeds will help fund a building for Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 12232. After a years-long hiatus, VFW Post 12232 was able to make a comeback in the Gregory-Portland area. In April, members celebrated the rebirth of Post 12232.

See original story by clicking here.

Since the VFW was re-established in the Gregory-Portland area, members have hosted meetings at the Portland Community Center. However, the group has been hoping to raise enough money for a place to call their own.

Trevino said his father, who is a Vietnam veteran, inspired him to give back to veterans in the community in Gregory-Portland.

"I never thought in a million years after all the weddings, quinceaneras, and dances I've done in the Portland community center, I never thought that I would come back all these years to do a show to raise money for the VFW." he chuckled. "Back in the day [Trevino's father] had a post there, but never got any traction to get their own building and completely set up. So, I'm just continuing what my father started 30 years ago."

On Wednesday, Trevino said at least 500 tickets were sold for the upcoming event. His goal is to raise $50,000 for the VFW's building because he believes the value of the group's presence is priceless.

Trevino said, "I lost a friend who is a Navy veteran to suicide there in Portland, and that was really what lit the fire is I asked myself, had this person had a VFW where he could go and hang out and express his feelings with his fellow brothers and sisters in combat, could we have saved his life?"

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Michelle Hofmann at michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com