SNACK DRIVE: Donate to provide relief for local Honor Guard

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery, the Honor Guard works hard daily, doing military honors for every single veteran buried there rain or shine.

Because of their dedication, the Nueces County Veterans Services Office announced a call to action. It's encouraging the public to donate items that could provide relief for the Honor Guard. Items include drinks or snacks.

"They do up to five services a day on a weekday and so a lot of them have maybe 3,500 military burials under there belts," explained JJ De La Cerda, the director of veterans services. "They're out in the sun, in the heat, in the rain. If we can get them a snack in between the service that always helps."

To help with efforts Tuloso-Midway Middle School is hosting a Snack Drive from May 6 to May 17. People can donate at the school during its operating hours at 9760 La Branch Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78410. People can also donate items to the veterans service by calling (361) 888-0820.

Tuloso-Midway Middle School

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Michelle Lorenzo at Michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com