Rockport woman's handmade tribute honors 58 fallen Vietnam sailors

ROCKPORT, Texas — A Rockport woman is turning fabric and memory into a tribute for Vietnam War veterans, stitching together a story she says has gone too long without recognition.

Ingrid Little, a naturalized U.S. citizen originally from Sweden and a resident of Rockport, has created a commemorative quilt honoring sailors who served on Swift Boats during the Vietnam War. Inspired by her friendship with a veteran of those missions, Little said the project began as a personal gesture but quickly grew into something larger.

“I felt a profound calling to honor them,” Little said.

The quilt is dedicated to a specific Swift Boat unit and includes the names of 58 service members listed as “Still on Patrol,” a term used to describe those who never returned home. Their names are sewn into the border, transforming the piece into both a memorial and a storytelling artifact.

Little said. “There are 58 men…that did not make it back from a swift boat patrol. They never want those 58 men to be forgotten, ever.”

Rockport Woman Creates Powerful Tribute to 58 Vietnam Sailors Who Never Returned

Swift Boats, formally known as Patrol Craft Fast, or PCFs, were central to the U.S. Navy’s so-called “Brown Water Navy,” operating in the shallow rivers and coastal areas of Vietnam where larger ships could not go. Originally designed for offshore use, the 50-foot aluminum vessels were adapted for combat and became a key part of naval operations during the war.

Their missions evolved over time. During Operation Market Time, Swift Boats patrolled the coastline to intercept weapons and supplies being smuggled by sea, often stopping and boarding local vessels for inspection. Later, under Operation SEALORDS, they moved inland into the narrow canals and rivers of the Mekong Delta, where crews worked to disrupt enemy supply lines and support special operations, including inserting and extracting Navy SEAL teams.

Heavily armed for their size, Swift Boats typically carried twin .50-caliber machine guns mounted above the pilot house, along with an additional .50-caliber gun paired with an 81mm mortar on the rear deck. They also transported South Vietnamese forces on combat missions, serving as fast-moving platforms for troop insertion.

Despite their firepower, the boats’ thin aluminum hulls left crews highly vulnerable to ambushes, mines and rocket-propelled grenades. Some of the most dangerous operations took place in waterways such as the Ben Tre Canal in the Mekong Delta, an area known among service members as “Rocket Alley” for its frequent and intense attacks.

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Little’s connection to the project is deeply personal. The quilt was created in honor of her longtime friend, Swift Boat veteran Bud Kittle, whom she has known for more than 25 years.

“I made him a quilt just because I love Bud Kittle,” she said. “He sent photos of it to his fellow Swift Boat members, and they asked him to ask me to do the quilt for their banquet.”

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What began as a raffle item has since taken on greater significance. After seeing the finished piece, organizers decided it would instead be preserved at a museum in San Diego, Claifornia.

“Once people saw this quilt, it’s going straight to the Swift Boat Vietnam Museum,” Little said. “They are adamant on keeping the memory of those men alive, and if I can do something to help that, I am so honored to do that.”

Little, a Blue Star mother whose son served six years in the Air Force, said her understanding of the war deepened through conversations with veterans.

“As someone who didn’t have family in Vietnam, I didn’t fully understand,” she said. “But hearing their stories and seeing the lasting effects changed me.”

Those stories include not only the dangers faced overseas, but the reception many veterans encountered when they returned home.

“When those gentlemen came back, they were treated horrendously,” Little said. “They were told to wear civilian clothes so they would blend in… I’ve heard stories of eggs being thrown at them, fights being picked. It’s just wrong.”

According to Little, the emotional weight of those experiences still lingers decades later.

“It’s 50-plus years, and the sad part is these reunions used to be 500-plus people,” she said. “Now they’re down to around 75.”

The quilt itself has already had a powerful impact on those who have seen it.

“Anyone that has seen this quilt, they’ve had goosebumps,” she said. “Many have just started to cry… the gravity of what those men meant, and that they’re finally getting some positive recognition.”

What began as a collection of leftover fabric has evolved into something far more meaningful.

“It started from just scraps from Bud’s quilt,” Little said. “And now it’s going to a museum. I’m beyond honored.”

Little plans to attend a national Swift Boat reunion in San Antonio in May, where the quilt will be displayed. She hopes it will serve as a focal point for remembrance and reflection.

Beyond the event, she said her broader goal is to ensure that the sacrifices of those who served, particularly the 58 who never returned, are not forgotten.

“They were young men who never got the chance to build lives, have families or careers,” she said. “They won’t get to have their first dance with their daughter or see their grandchildren.”

For Little, the act of quilting itself carries symbolic meaning.

“Every stitch is made with love,” she said. “You don’t do that if you don’t love what you’re doing.”

As time passes, she said, opportunities to hear firsthand accounts from Vietnam veterans are diminishing, making efforts like hers all the more urgent.

“If we don’t tell these stories now,” she said, “there may soon be no one left to tell them.”

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Michelle Hofmann at michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com