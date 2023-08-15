Reunited Vietnam veterans share story of their unbreakable bond

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Most friendships develop when two individuals are consistently present in each other's lives and share positive experiences together.

However, for Corpus Christi local Ramiro "Ram" Chavez and Richard Grover, their unbreakable bond formed in the middle of tragedy and chaos. The Vietnam veterans share wounds of the same origin, and that symbolizes their unique friendship that has continued despite distance and time.

The special reunion

On the first Monday of August, Chavez and Grover met for dinner at Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q. It may have seemed like a typical night out to any other bystander, but their meeting was special and a long time coming. The two haven't seen each other in about 12 years. Their reunion in Corpus Christi was only their second time seeing each other since their time in service.

The fight for their lives

Chavez was a combat medic and was sent to Vietnam with the 199th Infantry Brigade on September 19, 1967. He met Sergeant Grover after Grover was drafted at 22 years old.

"He knew how to lead. He was one of the best soldiers we had." smiled Chavez. "They could always depend on Sergeant Grover."

A life-long bond was formed in less than six months. However, it came after one brutal evening in combat during the year the Tet Offensive began. The series of North Vietnamese attacks resulted in heavy casualties the two experienced firsthand. On May 6, 1968, Grover, Chavez, and their fellow serviceman Ken Kussy were wounded in combat after an enemy's grenade blast. Chavez said the grenade's force was blocked by Sergeant Grover and Kussy, who were steps ahead of him.

"I thought all three of us were gone." Chavez remembered.

Chavez went on to describe the treacherous evening. He said Sergeant Grover was seriously wounded, so he dragged him back to their lines and attended to his life threatening wounds and also treat Kussy.

"I thought I was sweating, but in the morning they said I was wounded and had blood on my face. Blood was in the side of my face, head, and leg."Chavez exclaimed. "But the adrenaline had me going."

The men earned a Presidential Unit Citation which lists their heroic actions.

Ram Chavez

Life after service

Since their time in service, the two ended up living separate lives and didn't reunite for several decades.

Meanwhile, Chavez founded the Corpus Christi Veterans Band. He is recognized and celebrated as a war hero who was able to pursue his passion for music. Chavez described music as his form of therapy.

Grover had a family and has been living a humble life of a farmer in Missouri. However, he said the transition from the life of a soldier to civilian life was difficult because of the people he lost who he'll always remember during an experience he wants to forget.

"It just tore me up inside. I had a lot of guilt about why I'm still here, and some others aren't. They were just as good or better than I was." he said solemnly.

Grover avoided most gatherings that reminded him of the past, until he and Chavez were first reunited in Indiana about 12 years ago. There was a memorial for someone they lost on that tragic May night.

"We held together, 10 minutes. At least right?" Chavez said.

"I mean, we cried," responded Grover.

"We cried because both of us could've died that night together. But we have produced beautiful families." Chavez added.

Grover is still in the process of healing his mind after the war. However, to this day, he and his family have gratitude and attribute Chavez for saving Grover's life. Although the two rarely get together the wounded warriors say they'll always be connected.

"I just love him," said Grover as he patted his friend on his back.

Chavez laughed, "he told me, I'm going to come down and visit you one day. And here he is! Surprised the heck out of me."