Rediscover your purpose: CHRISTUS Spohn Offers career program for veterans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Transitioning out of the military could present a new adventure for service members, but it could also come with challenges.

The Soldier Projects lists similarities and differences of military life and civilian life. It includes the following:



To ease a service member's experience adjusting to civilian life, Christus Health in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), is offering the CHRISTUS Health SkillBridge Internship Program. It provides military service members who are within 180 days of separation from military service, with opportunities in a variety of different roles. The goal is to provide service members with opportunities to learn and train at CHRISTUS Health's facilities as they prepare the transition from the military to the civilian sector.

Spohn started offering the program in September 1, 2022. In the Coastal Bend, six candidates have completed the program including, Cindy Jimenez.

"It's always very stressful, nerve breaking when you're retiring and not know what you're going to do how you're going to do it. And this program definitely made it easy for me. I had no stress transitioning over into civilian life." she said.

Jimenez is a United States Navy veteran. She served in the military for 23 years as a logistics specialist. The veteran started SkillBridge in June and she became a full time employee of Christus Spohn hospital by September. She is a Materials Management Supervisor.

"When I was in the Navy I used to be stationed at the squadron and my job was to order the parts that they needed to do maintenance. And I always said they cannot fly without supply. So I bring this back to the medical field and I believe doctors and nurses can't save lives without supplies." she said. "I feel a sense of purpose being here. I always did when I was in the military but here it's more community involvement."

