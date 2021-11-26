Race to honor fallen local Marine set to return

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Next month, a race to remember a fallen Marine Corps pilot returns after a one-year pandemic-related absence.

It honors a Coastal Bend native who made the ultimate sacrifice for his country.

Marine Capt. Jake ‘Red Stripe’ Frederick went down flying a mission off the Japanese coast December 7, 2016.

His memory lives on in the Red Stripe Memorial 5/10k Run, held annually on the beach near Bob Hall Pier. This year's race, the fourth annual, will be held Dec. 4 at 9 a.m. Opening ceremonies being at 8:30 a.m.

The run started as a way to honor Frederick's legacy, and serve as a connection to his children, Kolt and Mayley, on the beaches he grew up on.

His widow, Kiley Frederick, said the holidays are an especially tough time for both her and their children.

“Every year I feel, like, brings new emotions because there's new healing that comes,” said Frederick. “But leading up to it every year, the holidays are something that's hard for me personally as a wife and a mom, because you notice at your Thanksgiving table and your Christmas table, you notice that empty chair.”

The race benefits the Wingman Foundation, of which Kiley Frederick is the Director of Communications and Gold Star Advisor. The Foundation supports families of fallen U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard aviators.

In addition to the 5k and 10k races, kids 12 and younger can run a 1k race.

Registration is open and runners can register on race day. For more information or to register, visit The Wingman Foundation’s website.