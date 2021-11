There was a very special moment over at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds on Tuesday.

This is what's called a “Quilt of Honor,” and it was awarded to U.S. Army veteran Gabriel Ramirez. He now resides in Corpus Christi.

Ramirez served two tours of duty in Afghanistan.

It's tradition to award the quilt to a service member or veteran who has been touched by war as a ‘thank you’ for your service and sacrifice.