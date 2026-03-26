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Public invited to attend unaccompanied burial for U.S. Navy Veteran Pamela Sue Lundmark in Corpus Christi

The VLB is asking the community to attend the Friday service at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery to ensure Pamela Sue Lundmark is not buried alone
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VETERANS LAND BOARD
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The VLB is asking the public to attend the unaccompanied burial of U.S. Navy Veteran Pamela Sue Lundmark in Corpus Christi.

Lundmark will be laid to rest at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery on Friday, March 27, at 10 a.m.

Organizers are asking the community to spread the word and attend the service if possible. The VLB said the goal is to ensure that no veteran is ever buried alone.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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