Public invited to attend unaccompanied burial for U.S. Navy Veteran Pamela Sue Lundmark in Corpus Christi

The VLB is asking the public to attend the unaccompanied burial of U.S. Navy Veteran Pamela Sue Lundmark in Corpus Christi.

Lundmark will be laid to rest at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery on Friday, March 27, at 10 a.m.

Organizers are asking the community to spread the word and attend the service if possible. The VLB said the goal is to ensure that no veteran is ever buried alone.

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