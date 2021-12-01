Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony set for next week

Dec. 7 marks the 80th anniversary of Japan's surprise attack on Pearl Harbor.

Two ceremonies will take place in the Coastal Bend to commemorate the event in which 2,403 were killed.

The first one will be held at 10 a.m. at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park on N. Shoreline Boulevard, then later, the USS Lexington will hold a ceremony at 2 p.m.

The attack on Pearl Harbor is famous for being the event which launched the United States into World War II.

Coastal Bend State Veterans

Cemetery changes hands

Saturday (Dec. 4) is going to be a big day for the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery -- it celebrates its 10-year anniversary.

That day, Nueces County also will take over maintenance and operational control of the cemetery from the Texas General Land Office.

The handover will be marked by a transitional ceremony at 10 a.m.

Texas Sen. Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa will be event’s the guest speaker.

Wreaths of America comes

to CBSVC in December

Coming up later, in December, Wreaths Across America will be paying a visit to the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.

Wreaths will be laid on the graves of the country's fallen heroes on Dec. 18 as the names of each and every veteran will be read out loud.

Organizers of the event are in the process of collecting 3,600 wreaths, but they've run into some issues because of shortages.

They are now reaching out to suppliers in San Antonio and the Rio Grande Valley to get enough wreaths for the ceremony.