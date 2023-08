KRIS 6 News bids farewell to Pat Simon as he narrows down his 105 Veterans in Focus stories to just 5.

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Pat Simon at pat.simon@kristv.com

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.

Where should I call for help?

How can I donate an item to a veteran in need?

Where can I find specifics about my V.A. benefits?

How do I contact Cornerstone Financial?

How do I get a copy of a DD-214?

What is acceptable proof of service?

How do I check the status of a pending claim?

How can I join the Veteran Connection of the Coastal Bend group?

Who can help me with a handicap ramp?