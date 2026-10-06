Nueces County veterans nursing home project hinges on land donation as deadline approaches

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than a year after Nueces County leaders announced plans to bring a state veterans nursing home to the Coastal Bend, officials say the project is still waiting on one critical piece before it can move forward: land.

The proposed facility would provide long-term care for local veterans and create more than 200 jobs in the region. Funding for construction has already been identified, with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs expected to cover 65% of the cost and the Texas Veterans Land Board covering the remaining 35%.

However, state officials say a suitable tract of land must be donated before the project can advance.

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham said the state needs at least 25 acres before environmental reviews and other required studies can begin.

County and state leaders are searching for between 25 and 30 acres located within 25 miles of the new VA outpatient clinic in Corpus Christi.

Until a property is secured, the state cannot complete the application process for federal funding.

Nueces County Veterans Services Director J.J. De La Cerda said the need remains urgent for the Coastal Bend's veteran population.

According to De La Cerda, approximately 35,000 veterans live in the region. The nearest state veterans nursing homes are currently located in Floresville and McAllen, both roughly two hours away from Corpus Christi.

Officials say the proposed nursing home would include 120 skilled nursing beds and provide specialized care for veterans. State-run veterans homes also frequently employ veterans to care for fellow veterans.

County leaders hope a donated property can be identified before the end of the year. If that happens, the state could move forward with applying for federal funding in 2027.

Officials warn that if suitable land is not secured soon, the Coastal Bend could face a significantly longer wait before a state veterans nursing home becomes a reality.

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More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.