Nominate military medical personnel deserving of recognition

Nominate military medical personnel deserving of recognition
Posted at 6:53 PM, Mar 22, 2022
KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Wings Over South Texas air show is coming up quickly.

The show is April 2 and 3 at NAS - Kingsville, and the City of Kingsville along with Christus Spohn Hospital are teaming up to honor all active-duty and retired military medical staff, but they need you to submit nominations. You can do so by clicking here. The nomination process closes Wednesday March 30.

"Given what we have been through the last two years, we thought what better platform than to recognize our military medical personnel," said Janine Reyes, director of tourism services in Kingsville.

The folks who are nominated will be recognized at the "Meet The Blues" greet and meet on April 1. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

The whole community is invited to come meet the Blue Angels. The event will be held at the JK Northway Expo Center in Kingsville.

There will be live music, VIP ticket giveaways and more.

For more information go to www.kingsvilletexas.com

