CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new permanent Purple Heart exhibit at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History is honoring more than 200 local Purple Heart recipients by name, but organizers say what visitors see now is only the beginning.

The exhibit is designed to continue growing as more names and stories are submitted by the Coastal Bend community.

Michelle Hofmann, KRIS 6 News

For Velma Guajardo Flores, seeing her father's name included is about much more than having his name on a museum wall.

It is about making sure future generations know who he was.

A father's sacrifice

Velma's father, Arturo Ruiz Guajardo, served during World War II.

His service took him to the European and North African theaters of war, where he was severely wounded in battle.

"Half of his face was blown off and he had injuries all over his body," Velma said.

New Purple Heart exhibit in Corpus Christi preserves stories of local heroes

He was flown to Germany for treatment and received numerous blood transfusions before being transferred to hospitals where he spent months recovering and rehabilitating.

His family did not see him for more than a year.

When he eventually returned home, the physical wounds were still visible. Velma said people sometimes made fun of his appearance. He underwent multiple plastic surgeries, but his face was never fully reconstructed.

Despite what he endured, Velma said her father remained proud of his military service and encouraged younger generations to consider serving their country.

Now, his name is part of the exhibit.

"I'd like for my grandchildren, my great-grandchildren to be proud to say, 'That was my grandfather,'" she said.

More than a name

Eric Rasmussen, a Purple Heart recipient and member and trustee of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 598, said the exhibit helps shine a light on a group of veterans whose stories can sometimes go unnoticed.

There is often public recognition for service members who made the ultimate sacrifice, Rasmussen said, but less attention can be paid to those who were wounded in combat, survived and returned home.

Those veterans may not look different from anyone else.

"They're your neighbor," Rasmussen said. "A member of your community that you might see at the grocery store."

That is part of the purpose behind the exhibit: to make those stories visible and give the community an opportunity to recognize the people behind the Purple Heart. The exhibit also recognizes that military service affects more than the person who wears the uniform. Rasmussen said families play an important role in helping veterans through their service and whatever comes afterward.

Keeping Ram Chavez's story alive

The importance of preserving those stories has become even more personal for the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 598 following the recent death of Ram Chavez. Chavez, the founder of the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi, was one of five Purple Heart recipients selected for the exhibit's inaugural spotlight.

He had been excited to see his story featured. But he died before he could see the completed exhibit.

Skyler Barker, commander of Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 598, said visitors will still be able to hear Chavez tell his story through technology incorporated into the exhibit. Visitors will be able use their phones to access Chavez's voice and hear him speak about his life and service.

For Barker, that is exactly why preserving these stories matters.

"There’s a common saying that we die twice," Barker said. "The first time is when you take your last breath, and the second is when people stop speaking your name."

The exhibit, he said, is meant to prevent that second loss.

The exhibit is still growing

While more than 200 recipients are already represented, organizers say there are more stories to find.

The five featured spotlights will rotate every three months, giving different Purple Heart recipients and their families an opportunity to be highlighted.

The museum and Military Order of the Purple Heart are also encouraging families to submit information about recipients who are not yet represented.

The goal is to build a record that reflects the breadth of the Coastal Bend's military community, living or deceased, from every branch and every era.

Museum officials say families can share stories and information about their loved ones, including details that go beyond their military service.

The exhibit is not intended to tell veterans' stories for them. Instead, organizers want families and recipients to have a voice in how those stories are remembered. That could mean talking about military service, life after the military, personal passions or simply sharing a photograph and a few words about someone who is missed.

The idea is to preserve the person, not just the Purple Heart.

How to add a story

If you are a Purple Heart recipient or have a family member who received the Purple Heart, you can help expand the exhibit.

The Military Order of the Purple Heart is collecting information through moph598.org.

Organizers are asking the Coastal Bend community to help identify Purple Heart recipients whose names, service and stories deserve to be preserved for generations.

Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 598

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Michelle Hofmann at michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com