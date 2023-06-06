National Flag Day is coming: Why it’s so important to local veterans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tucked away between the anniversary of a famous military campaign (D-Day- June 6, 1944) and AmericanIndependence Day, is a lesser-known yet significant day that doesn't get as much publicity.

National Flag Day is June 14.

The American Stars and Stripes has its own set ofrules and codes. Included in that information is the proper way to retire Old Glory with respect and dignity.

To many American veterans and their families, just mentioning the flag brings out strong emotions of mostly pride and patriotism.

We asked a few military heroes from the Coastal Bend what the American flag means to them.

“Obviously, to you and I both stands for our freedoms … freedom that we live under every day, the freedoms for people to be different from one another,” said Navy veteran Kristy Jackson.

“It symbolizes everything. It’s the umbrella in which all patriotism is under,” said Armand Schumacher, Navy veteran.

“It’s a symbol of patriotism,” said Clara Lopez, whose husband Isaac, a Vietnam War veteran, died two years ago. “When I married my husband, he went into the service. So, the flag means a lot now because it’s like it’s a symbol of service. It’s a symbol of dedication. He dedicated his life.”

“I like somebody when they’re flying the American flag,” said Lloyd Niederriter, Army veteran. “I got one of mine in front of my house all the time.”

“It’s about pride. I went into the Air Force to follow in my dad’s footsteps. He was a firefighter in the Air Force way back when,” recalled Air Force veteran John Villarreal. “And just the pride of knowing that you are going out and representing our country meant so much to me.”

“Our flag represents our country; our unified public,” said Mark Gurgevich, a veteran of the Air Force. “My grandfather and my dad‘s dad came to this country fleeing post-World War I Yugoslavia where he lost all seven of his brothers in the war. Grandpa came to this country, looking for a better life."

“The flag is TikTok … the flag is Facebook. The flag is Instagram … The flags is YouTube. It is every modern convenience,“ said Army veteran Alexander Hildenbrandt.

“I think I of all those who died … for the flag,” said Donovan Jackson, Army veteran. You live in a beautiful place every day.

All your whole life you take it for granted. I think America is that. It’s the most beautiful place everybody in the world wants to come.”

“When men and women go to war … when they struggling to put that flag up in the top of the mountain and that’s victory and that’s what we have. That’s why we have the freedoms that we have today,” said Lopez.

“The flag should have a lot of meaning to a lot of people and these days, especially the younger generation. It doesn’t. I wish I did,’ said Villarreal.

“As we retire those flags that are beyond repair, it’s time for a new flag. We are laying them to rest and thanking that flag for its service and its symbolism to each of us. It’s different for all of us, but it’s still a beautiful symbol of country,” said Jackson.

Old and worn American flags that are turned in during our KRIS 6 Flag for a Flag exchange event on June 12 will be given a proper retirement at a special ceremony at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery on June 14, 2023 - National Flag Day.

