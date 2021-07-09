Moving veteran seeks someone to check on friend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans share a bond, with many forging lifelong friendships, but sometimes those friends have to say good-bye.

Roy Tansill and Glen Alan Mitchell have been friends for 25 years, ever since Tansill moved to Corpus Christi.

Tansill, however, is soon leaving the Coastal Bend and he wants to make sure his friend has someone after he moves.

“I moved to Corpus Christi back in '96 because of windsurfing,” said Tansill. “I met Al, he was in the windsurfing club at the time.”

Tansill and Mmitchell quickly bonded over windsurfing.

“I was the editor for the windsurfing club's newsletter and he used to provide me with cartoons,” said Tansill.

Mitchell is a Korean War veteran, Tansill served in the Air Force but never went to war. These days, neither does much windsurfing these days, but Mitchell still draws and stays creative.

According to the website aplaceformom.com, one of the benefits seniors get from visitors is staying emotionally engaged. Another is being able to evaluate health, safety, and well being.

Tansill says he's seen his friend steadily decline since the pandemic started.

“This past year with the nursing homes not allowing anybody in, not allowing those who are in out; he has really gone downhill,” said Tansill.

Tansill plans on moving back east to be closer to his wife's family. He's not sure when he's leaving, but it's coming. He says Mitchell knows, and doesn't want him to go.

“What I'm concerned about is when I leave, he's got nobody,” said Tansill.

That's why Tansill wants to find someone for his friend. Someone to keep Mitchell engaged and cared for.

Tansill says he's more than willing to facilitate the first couple meetings so that everyone is comfortable. If you’re interested in helping, call the Veterans in Focus hotline at (361) 654-1620 and we will connect you with Tansill.