CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Memorial Day is the day the nation remembers those military members who died defending our country.

Several local events will take place Monday to mark the occasion. Sherill Veterans Memorial Park on Shoreline Boulevard hosted a ceremony at 10 a.m.

An observance also will be held at 1 p.m. at Seaside Funeral Home and Memorial Park on Ocean Drive, and a 2 p.m. observance will be held aboard the USS Lexington on North Beach.