Memorial date set for veteran and advocate, Ralph Anthony 'Tony' Ferguson

BEEVILLE, Texas — Memorial Services are being planned for Beeville resident, Ralph Anthony 'Tony' Ferguson Jr. Many know him as 'Coach.' He unexpectedly passed away on August 6, 2024.

Ferguson's memorial service will be held at the American Legion Hall in Three at 59990 S Main St, Three Rivers 49093on Sunday, August 25, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

An internment ceremony with military honors will be held at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 26.

"I'm just very sad about the passing of him, he was a great man." said Bruce Seale, a member of the Beeville Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Post 9170.

Seale met Ferguson at the VFW headquarters for about three years. Both bonded over their military experience.

Ferguson was a United States Navy veteran who enlisted when he was 17 years old. During his military service, he worked as an aviation electronics technician. He received the National Defense Service Medal for his aid in the evacuation of Saigon.

When his military service ended in 1979, he pursued a career in education. At first, he was a physical education teacher for kindergartners. This experience launched his career as a coach for various sports in multiple school districts across Texas.

"Oh man, I've known coach for 32 years. He was my football coach in high school," said Luis Pulido, the Quarter Master of VFW Post 9170. "He was just extremely involved. I know we had some troubled kids back in the day that he would literally pick up and take home to keep them safe. He would even go to the lower end of town and keep them out of trouble."

When Ferguson retired, he focused on giving back to the community. He was a member of several veteran organizations including VFW, American Legion, and the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

"He had this aura of positivity," chimed Jeffery Rodriguez, Member of Beeville VFW Post 9170,

In addition, he was the veterans services officer for Bee County for about 10 years. Ferguson's unexpected death came after his recent retirement from his position with the county.

"Veterans were in his heart," said Dennis DeWitt, the Bee County Commissioner for Precinct 2. "He was there at every meeting with the veterans. He attended the funerals. We were very fortunate to have him in Bee County as our veterans services officer."

Read the obituary for Ralph Anthony 'Tony' Ferguson Jr. by clicking here.

Bee County's Veterans Services officer position has remained open since Ferguson's retirement. According to Bee County Judge George Morrill, candidate interviews are set to start in a few weeks. Until the job is filled, veterans are being referred to the office in Sinton. You can call 361-364-9356 or click here if you needhelp.

