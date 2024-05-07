MARK YOUR CALENDARS! Kleberg County set to host large-scale resource fair for veterans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This month, Kleberg County is scheduled to have its first ever Veterans Resource Fair.
It's expected to be a large-scale event. It's set to be held at the JK Northway Exposition Center at 501 E. Escondido Road in Kingsville. It starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22. At least 57 vendors are expected to participate.
The mission is simple, "Leave no veteran behind."
Veterans and their families are all invited.
If you'd like to learn more or register to be a participating vendor you can click here.
List of vendors who have confirmed their attendance:
- American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
- American Legion Post 99
- American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces
- Brush Country CASA
- Coastal Bend Blood Center
- Coastal Bend College
- Community Action Corporation of South Texas
- Conviva Care Centers
- Del Mar College Veterans Services
- Endeavors
- Grand Canyon University
- Goodwill Industries of South Texas
- Herrman & Herrman P.L.L.C.
- Kingsville Nursing and Rehab
- Kleberg County Tax Office
- Kleberg County Veteran Service Office
- Methodist Healthcare Ministries, Inc.
- MHP Salud
- NAS Kingsville, Fleet and Family Support Center
- Navy Federal Credit Union
- Office of Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-34)
- Our REAL South Tx Community Clubhouse
- Pinnacle Clinical Research
- ProSpine Chiropractic
- Rally Credit Union
- Ramirez-Salinas Funeral Home
- Sleep Apnea Gurus
- South Texas Family Planning & Health Corp
- The Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse of the Coastal Bend (COADA)
- The Purple Door
- The Voices of the Colonias, Inc.
- Texas A&M University-Kingsville TRIO-EOC
- Texas A&M University-Kingsville Military & Veteran Resource Center
- Texas A&M University-Kingsville Veterans Upward Bound
- Texas Military Department State Family Programs
- Texas Veterans Commission
- UpSkill Coastal Bend
- VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System – Center of Development of Civil Engagement
- VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System – Homeless Program
- VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System – Medical Foster Home Program
- VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System – MyHealth Vet Program
- VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System – Suicide Prevention Program
- VFBA-Doc Ballard – Medal of Honor Recipient
- VFW Post 2375
- WellMed Medical Management
- Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend
- Zimmerman Law Firm
(This is a developing story and will be updated as it progresses)
More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.
Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Michelle Lorenzo michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com