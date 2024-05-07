MARK YOUR CALENDARS! Kleberg County set to host large-scale resource fair for veterans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This month, Kleberg County is scheduled to have its first ever Veterans Resource Fair.

It's expected to be a large-scale event. It's set to be held at the JK Northway Exposition Center at 501 E. Escondido Road in Kingsville. It starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22. At least 57 vendors are expected to participate.

The mission is simple, "Leave no veteran behind."

Veterans and their families are all invited.

If you'd like to learn more or register to be a participating vendor you can click here.

List of vendors who have confirmed their attendance:



American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

American Legion Post 99

American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces

Brush Country CASA

Coastal Bend Blood Center

Coastal Bend College

Community Action Corporation of South Texas

Conviva Care Centers

Del Mar College Veterans Services

Endeavors

Grand Canyon University

Goodwill Industries of South Texas

Herrman & Herrman P.L.L.C.

Kingsville Nursing and Rehab

Kleberg County Tax Office

Kleberg County Veteran Service Office

Methodist Healthcare Ministries, Inc.

MHP Salud

NAS Kingsville, Fleet and Family Support Center

Navy Federal Credit Union

Office of Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-34)

Our REAL South Tx Community Clubhouse

Pinnacle Clinical Research

ProSpine Chiropractic

Rally Credit Union

Ramirez-Salinas Funeral Home

Sleep Apnea Gurus

South Texas Family Planning & Health Corp

The Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse of the Coastal Bend (COADA)

The Purple Door

The Voices of the Colonias, Inc.

Texas A&M University-Kingsville TRIO-EOC

Texas A&M University-Kingsville Military & Veteran Resource Center

Texas A&M University-Kingsville Veterans Upward Bound

Texas Military Department State Family Programs

Texas Veterans Commission

UpSkill Coastal Bend

VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System – Center of Development of Civil Engagement

VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System – Homeless Program

VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System – Medical Foster Home Program

VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System – MyHealth Vet Program

VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System – Suicide Prevention Program

VFBA-Doc Ballard – Medal of Honor Recipient

VFW Post 2375

WellMed Medical Management

Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend

Zimmerman Law Firm

