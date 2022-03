A local VFW is hosting a big celebration this Saturday.

VFW Post 2397 will celebrate its 90th anniversary of becoming a charter for Corpus Christi veterans.

Located at 4441 Ayers St., the local hall will be packed with veterans and their families starting at 6 p.m., along with officials from the Texas Department of Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Our own Sunrise anchor Paulo Salazar will be this year's keynote speaker.