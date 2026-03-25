CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What began as frustration among local veterans is now leading to a renewed effort to honor service in a more personal and inclusive way.

In the days following the dedication of a new helicopter monument at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park, some veterans said they felt the ceremony missed an opportunity to fully recognize those it was meant to honor.

“It should have been more veteran-centric, more veteran involved,” said Army veteran Martin Longoria.

Local veterans organize community-led ceremony to recognize all who served

Longoria, who works closely with local veteran groups, shared those concerns with city leaders in a detailed email, calling for changes to future events. The city later issued an apology, saying its goal is always to properly honor those who served.

Now, Longoria and other veterans are channeling that feedback into action.

They are organizing their own ceremony at the helicopter monument, one designed by veterans, for veterans. with a focus on individual recognition and remembrance.

The ceremony, scheduled for March 28, the day before Vietnam Veterans Day, will honor Vietnam veterans, their families and those who never returned home. Organizers say each name will be recognized, creating what they hope will be a more meaningful and reflective experience.

Longoria described the site as “sacred ground,” emphasizing the importance of ensuring every veteran feels seen and remembered.

Community members are invited to attend, not only to observe but to participate in honoring those who served.

Organizers say they hope the ceremony will bring people together and set a lasting example for how veterans can be recognized in the future.

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Michelle Hofmann at michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com