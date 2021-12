Tuesday marks the 80th anniversary of Japan's surprise attack on Pearl Harbor.

Two ceremonies will take place in the Coastal Bend to commemorate the event in which 2,403 were killed.

The first one will be held at 10 a.m. at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park on N. Shoreline Boulevard, then later, the USS Lexington will hold a ceremony at 2 p.m.

The attack on Pearl Harbor is famous for being the event which launched the United States into World War II.