Local elementary school honors veterans with free breakfast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Club Estates Elementary School held a ceremony Thursday morning to honor our veterans.

And students played an important part in all of this.

The Club Estates student council, Girl Scouts as well as the faculty and staff were all present at the ceremony.

Local veterans were also invited to attend and they were all given a free breakfast and a round of applause.

The school's student council was creative, making yard signs that people could purchase with the name of their family member who served in the military.

One parent liaison member says they were able to sell 30 signs.

"She was in charge of helping sell these signs to raise money for student council who is working on beautifying the front of our school,” Club Estates parent liaison Jessie Tucker said.

About $300 was raised for the school in the sign sale, Tucker said.