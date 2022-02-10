Local accounting and tax preparation firm holding free tax prep event for veterans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local accounting and tax preparation firm is giving back to the community.

On Saturday, February 12, Givilancz and Martinez CPAs + Advisors will hold a "Free Tax 4 Vets" event at BUS (Bar Under the Sun) at 702 N. Chaparral Street from 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The firm's Regional Marketing Director, Raymond Caballero, said every year the company picks a charity event or project. This year, they wanted to give back and found that Corpus Christi was a veterans-oriented town.

"What better way to give back to Corpus Christi than to give back to our veterans, because sometimes, veterans do get lost in the mix of things. I knew there's a lot of things we can always do for our veterans to help them get the word out, outreach and things like that. So, what better way to give back than to help them do something they probably don't like to do, like their taxes," Caballero said.

The Veterans Band of Corpus Christi and the group "Canine for Warriors" will also be at Saturday's event.

If you plan to attend, bring your military ID and your previous tax forms.

The firm's corporate office is in Weslaco and it has offices in Harlingen and Corpus Christi. For more information, www.gmfreetax4vets.com

