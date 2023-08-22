Kleberg County Sheriff's Office hiring veteran heroes

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — Kleberg County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is calling all types of heroes to join its team, no capes required.

Staffing shortages within the United State's law enforcement industry isn't a secret. KCSO is among many agencies nationwide that have boosted efforts to find more recruits.

Although Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick said their office is operating at levels close to being fully staffed, KCSO recently announced a call to action on Facebook. They are encouraging veterans to consider a career in law enforcement.

Kirkpatrick said former service members would make a perfect fit for jobs within the sheriff's office.

"Because of their military background, they may have a lot of understanding for how a law enforcement agency works," he explained. "Most people realize and say that's an untapped resource because most of them have skillsets that are really just underutilized. I think this could be an opportunity for them to share their knowledge with us."

"We're always looking for qualified good people who will hear the call and serve our community," KCSO employee Michael Kohl said.

Kohl is a U.S. Army veteran. With more than two decades of experience in law enforcement, he joined KCSO in Sept. 12, 2022 and is currently a jail administrator for the sheriff's office.

Before Kohl chose a career securing the detention center and protecting and serving local communities he served the country from 1998 to 2001. In his 30s, he got to be the guy who drove a M1A1 Abrams Tank.

"In the military we say we like to blow stuff up," Kohl said. "Shooting that tank was a lot of fun, a lot of energy."

Some would be surprised to learn that operating a tank wasn't his favorite part of his time in service.

"Mostly it was really the camaraderie with everybody, because you're in a small unit and you depend on each other," he said.

He compared his military experience to his current work environment, and said that choosing his decades long career made him feel like he was at home.

"Same as the military we all depend on each other. In law enforcement, we all depend on each other. We all watch out for each other and it's just a big family," Kohl said.

He described character traits that would succeed in a career in law enforcement which include passionate, dedicated, and dependable. He said those qualities could easily be found among veterans.

"It's important, especially in the jail, because you can't just let everybody out and you have to come to work. If you don't show up to work, somebody's going to be hurting or filling in your spot or doing overtime," he said. "A lot of military people, especially the ones we hire, they come to work. Just because they got a sniffly nose, that doesn't keep them from coming to work. Sometimes you have to send them home and say enough is enough you have to go home and get to the doctor."

KCSO is looking for correctional officers, patrol officers, and more. Officials said to apply by picking up an application from the sheriff's office building at 1500 E. King Ave., which is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Starting pay is $20 an hour. Employees may also get benefits. Qualified individuals can receive a sponsorship for programs to excel their career path.

