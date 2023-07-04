Kingsville, Texas Marine receives Bronze Star Medal for bravery during chaotic Afghanistan evacuation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was mid-August 2021. US Marine MSgt Kevin Haunschild landed in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Kingsville, Texas native would soon take over the largest noncombatant evacuation in military history at Hamid Karzai International Airport.

As the Senior Air Traffic controller with the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron-162, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, his task was to move out over 100,000 Afghans and thousands of American service members before an August 31, 2021, deadline set by the Biden administration.

There was one major challenge. Taliban insurgents had just taken over the city and surrounded the airport.

"Trying to contain that and manage that with the civilian guys that were there was pretty horrific and difficult. It put on for a very stressful … stressful time. We just had to focus on each day … one day at a time," recalled Haunschild, a graduate of Kaufer High School who joined the Marines in 2004.

Haunschild was responsible for aircraft arrivals and departures, including some 100 loaded aircraft leaving every day.

Then came a major snag. A small Afghan aircraft had a maintenance problem and was stranded on the runway. The entire evacuation operation came to a halt. Haunschild didn't hesitate. He assembled a small team, got in a truck, and found a way to move the disabled plane.

Soon after, another critical obstacle needed attention. Haunschild needed to recover radio equipment from a stranded Afghan air traffic controller at the primary tower.

He not only drove through enemy fire on his vehicle, but he also saved a civilian's life in the process.

"I was able to cover the civilian. Luckily, it was an up-armored truck, so we were pretty safe, but with unknown rockets that the Taliban had, we just weren't sure what was going to happen," said Haunschild.

Haunschild and the last contingent of his team of Marines eventually left Iraq and arrived in September of 2021 stateside, where he is stationed in Jacksonville, Florida.

"Just the amount of people that flooded the (Kabul) airport just trying to get out of there for whatever reason … to start a better life … it was really humbling to assist some of those individuals," recalled Haunschild.

For his acts of bravery, in January of 2023, Haunschild was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, the fourth highest service medal reserved for heroic or meritorious achievement or service.

He immediately gave credit to his team.

"I'm very humbled … very honored to receive this award," said Haunschild at the ceremony. "It's a tribute to the team that I took out there with me."

Haunschild was also named Military Times "Marine of the Year" for his heroics.

Haunschild attended Texas Agricultural and Mechanical College after graduating from Kaufer High School in Riviera, Texas. He joined the Marines in 2004.

