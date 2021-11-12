Inaugural 'Field of Honor' in Robstown thanks veterans for their sacrifices

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Karen Suggs of Corpus Christi is no stranger to military life.

Her father and father-in-law fought in World War II, and her husband spent time in Germany as a U.S. Army soldier in the 1970s.

They've all since died — her husband just last month.

It's why she bought three American flags for $50 apiece that are now part of the 'Field of Honor' at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown.

“It just represents the sacrifice they made for our country,” Suggs said.

The Field of Honor has room for 1,000 flags, which will form shape of a cross.

The money raised goes to Military VIP, an organization started by car dealership owner Mike Shaw, which benefits veterans.

“Always give to the veterans because you’re here and be able to do or say or think however you want," said the group's director Kate Rippert. "It’s because they put their lives on the line."

Military VIP is co-sponsoring the Field of Honor with Nueces County.

County judge Barbara Canales encourages everyone to visit the display as a sign of gratitude for local military veterans.

“This is a chance, for the next three weeks, for members of our community to come out, walk our 'Field of Honor,' and remember the sacrifice that has been given for you," she said.

The flags will be up from Thursday until Dec. 2.

Organizers have billed it the "First Annual Field of Honor," and Suggs looks forward buying her three flags again in the future.

“I think it’s awesome," she said. "And I hope it grows, and I hope more will come out and participate next year.”