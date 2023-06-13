Hundreds participate in KRIS 6 Flag for a Flag exchange program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of Coastal Bend residents will fly a brand new American flag in time for Flag Day, thanks to our KRIS 6 Flag for a Flag Exchange event. It happened Monday, June 12, at 15 locations throughout the area.

To veterans like Ronald Walter, who participated in Monday’s exchange program, the event is a patriotic sign of love for liberty, country, and community.

"I fought for that flag. I appreciate having one," said Walter.

Other veterans like John Morales believe the event is about respect for what the American flag represents.

"A lot of people gave their life ... the ultimate price for the freedom we have now," said Morales.

Both men were one of hundreds who received a new flag.

The flags that were dropped off in our Flag for a Flag Exchange program will be properly retired with respect at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery on Wednesday, June 14, at 10 am.

It also happens to be National Flag Day, where we proudly display Old Glory across the Coastal Bend.

We want to thank all of our sponsors of Flag for a Flag , but most of all, we thank those of you who participated in an annual event that preserves the legacy of an important symbol of our freedom.

