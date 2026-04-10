How veterans can navigate the VA to get bathroom safety devices and adaptive equipment for their homes

One of the most important things any veteran can do is remember the name of their Veterans Administration primary care manager, especially if they need adaptive equipment for their bathroom.

Sam, a veteran, is just finishing a stint in a rehab hospital. His wife asked me for help in getting shower bars from the VA for their home.

When she and her husband couldn’t provide the name of their VA primary care manager, I advised them to contact the VA to obtain that person’s information first. And, also to get an appointment to obtain this device. By calling the VA at 1‑800‑827‑1000, a veteran or family member like Sam can get this information to contact their medical professional.

“A VA primary care manager needs to review and coordinate the veteran’s needs for this equipment,” retired Army Command Sergeant Major E.G. Mais, a San Antonio veteran resource officer, said. “A veteran or his spouse needs to get them to sign the paperwork for what the VA terms as a medical necessity.

Depending on the veteran's medical needs, the VA will authorize up to $6,800 in repairs and updates over the veteran’s lifetime, Mais said. A veteran or his spouse can complete VA Form 10-0103 when they meet with their VA primary care manager. This form is online at this website link: https://www.va.gov/forms/10-0103/.

A veteran should send pictures of the bath facilities with the application. If the veteran is using Medicare for his treatment, their doctor needs to provide medical documentation for this application. If a veteran resides in an apartment or is renting a home, they need a note from the landlord granting permission.

According to the VA’s policy guidelines, the veteran doesn’t need to have a VA disability rating to obtain these devices. The website’s criteria said the veteran must “demonstrate medical necessity” to obtain these devices. Accredited veteran resource officers like Mais and Jane Babcock, a Wisconsin-based ARA, can help review and guide a veteran’s application.

Babcock said a veteran must submit three quotes for this service. She advises vets to contact their VA prosthetic clinic and social workers to get the suggested wording needed for these services. “A quote for every little screw and bolt is required,” she said.

If facing surgery for a hip replacement or other processes that require specific updates to a home., a veteran should understand that the process for contacting their primary care manager can take up to 90 days to complete the paperwork with the approval needed. Babcock said she advises family members who are using home health care services to get help in submitting the medical data needed to obtain these devices.

Bottom line: Veterans, especially those over the age of 60, should know the name of their VA primary care provider, especially if they need to coordinate the VA’s purchase of bathroom safety devices. While the VA has improved its customer care outreach, it can take at least two to three weeks to get an appointment with a VA primary care manager. Then, a veteran must add 30-day to 60 days of coordination to get a contractor to complete the project. That’s why Babcock suggested working with a veteran’s home health care to begin the process of procuring these devices.

When coordinating an application for this device, a veteran can also apply for other services. My sister is following up on her personal hip surgery and contacted the VA to get a wheelchair and other support devices.

In addition to getting these devices, veterans like her can also apply for home health care. Getting health support is a complicated process. Yet, it’s an advantage for veterans using the VA’s resources; to get bathroom devices as Medicare Advantage plans rarely cover these services.

I have used the VA’s 800 customer help department to talk to their representatives about my health issues. I have found that their customer contact people are very knowledgeable and helpful in getting me the info. However, it’s a good idea to speak to a VA-accredited representative as well. Here, this is a mixed bag. Every US county has one person assigned to this role, but some are hard to reach or have what I would term as “limited bandwidth” to address issues.

Some are also still completing training to obtain knowledge about the VA’s policies. That's why a veteran or their family member should speak to the 800 VA staff as well for help and guidance before contacting their local rep to complete the form.

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