Hope for Heroes: Burn Pits 360 bringing holiday cheer to local families

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The holidays can be a challenging time for military families like Iraq War veteran David McGuire’s. McGuire says he's 100% disabled and dealing with significant health issues, like Emphysema. Emphysema is a long-term lung condition that causes shortness of breath.

McGuire also says his family is surviving on a single income, which stretches thin by year’s end.

“Things are financially tough all year long,” McGuire said. "You know, with the current economy and things going up, but kids are kids, and they want gifts."

Last Christmas, McGuire found relief through Burn Pits 360’s Hope for Heroes holiday program. The Robstown-based nonprofit provides holiday gifts and meals to military and first responder families who may be going through financial hardships.

“When they asked me to be specific with my Christmas list, I never expected anything like this,” McGuire said. His children received dinosaurs, stuffed toys, and even a drone.

"I was blown away—never mind my kids!" he added.

Now in its fifth year, the Hope for Heroes program has brought holiday cheer to hundreds of children, thanks to community sponsors and donors.

The program holds special meaning for Burn Pits 360 co-founder Le Roy Torres. An Army veteran and former state trooper, Torres faced his own financial struggles after being terminated by the Texas Department of Public Safety while battling service-related health issues. It sparked a lengthy fight for justice.

“There was a time I had to take out payday loans just to survive during the holidays,” Torres said. “It was hard, especially knowing I had served my nation and my state.”

However, his experience deepened his commitment to helping others.

For Torres, the season of giving is guided by his faith, a mission he carries throughout the year.

“Our faith has carried us through since 2010,” Torres said. “Now, 14 years later, we’re still able to provide and continue our mission, and God continues to provide.”

Burn Pits 360 is accepting applications for this year’s Hope for Heroes program through November 22. The nonprofit is also seeking donations and sponsorships to help make the season brighter for more families.

