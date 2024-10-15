Honoring history and veterans through the skies of Rockport

ROCKPORT, Texas — If you’ve ever wanted to feel like you’re traveling back in time, Vintage Air Tours in Rockport can make that dream come true by taking you to the skies in a historic aircraft.

A Ride into History

Vintage Air Tours, owned by Jeremy Bushnell, offers unique rides on vintage planes, including his prized 1943 PT-17 Stearman. As Bushnell explained, this aircraft holds a special place in aviation history.

“The Stearman biplane was one of the most produced aircraft leading up to World War II,” Bushnell said. “It was the primary training airplane, meaning it was the very first plane you learned to fly if you were training to become a military aviator in the 1940s.”

Vintage Air Tours recently expanded its fleet by adding the option to fly in The Navion. It was originally designed during World War II by North American Aviation. North America built 1,109 Navions in 1946–47, which included 83 L-17As for the US Army and National Guard.

Preserving the Past, Inspiring the Future

Bushnell’s passion for aviation started long before Vintage Air Tours took off. After a career as a deployed contract pilot supporting the United States government, he decided it was time to slow things down and share his love for flying with the public.

“One of my mentors always told me, if you love what you do, you never work a day in your life,” Bushnell shared. “Flying an open-cockpit biplane every day isn’t work—it’s an absolute passion, and we love it very much.”

Bushnell believes that preserving these historical aircraft serves a greater purpose beyond nostalgia. His goal is to inspire the next generation of aviators.

“You have a platform to tell a story and inspire people,” Bushnell said. “Seeing the look on a kid's face when you take them flying, grinning ear to ear, is really neat. You can inspire someone to pursue a career in aviation.”

Supporting Veterans and Education

Vintage Air Tours isn’t just about joy rides. The company also supports charitable causes, including supporting scholarship funds from the proceeds of its raffles.

Bushnell explained that one of their most important missions is providing flyovers for unaccompanied veterans or officers entitled to military fly-over privileges when the military is unable to provide support.

Bushnell said. “I spent 10 years overseas as a defense contract pilot. Working with military members every day showed me what sacrifice means, and this is my way of giving back.”

Upcoming Event

Throughout the Coastal Bend, several events are planned to honor veterans of the past, present and future, including 2024 War Birds Over South Texas.

The event, taking place November 16-17 at the Aransas County Airport, will feature two days of aviation activities, including displays of historic aircraft like those from Vintage Air Tours.

