Here's how to help local veterans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Since starting our veterans in focus segment, KRIS 6 News has received a number of calls from people wanting to donate items to veterans.

J.J. De La Cerda is the Nueces County veterans officer.

He wants to connect those who want to help with veterans in need.

With no warehouse or storage place, De La Cerda created the Facebook page The Veteran Connection of the Coastal Bend.

Barbara Gennoway wanted to donate her uncle's clothes, on the condition they go to veterans, so she used the page.

"I know it's going to go to veterans," Gennoway said. "That's wonderful for all of us, it gives us a little peace, a little closure."

De La Cerda is appreciative that so many Coastal Benders are ready to step up to help.

"It's great that the community responds in this manner because we've got to take care of our own," he said.

The items on the site are free.

