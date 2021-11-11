Watch
CommunityVeterans In Focus

Actions

Here's how to help local veterans

Posted at 12:20 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 13:20:21-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Since starting our veterans in focus segment, KRIS 6 News has received a number of calls from people wanting to donate items to veterans.

J.J. De La Cerda is the Nueces County veterans officer.

He wants to connect those who want to help with veterans in need.

With no warehouse or storage place, De La Cerda created the Facebook page The Veteran Connection of the Coastal Bend.

Barbara Gennoway wanted to donate her uncle's clothes, on the condition they go to veterans, so she used the page.

"I know it's going to go to veterans," Gennoway said. "That's wonderful for all of us, it gives us a little peace, a little closure."

De La Cerda is appreciative that so many Coastal Benders are ready to step up to help.

"It's great that the community responds in this manner because we've got to take care of our own," he said.

The items on the site are free.

You can find more information on our website here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Where should I call for help?

How can I donate an item to a veteran in need?

Where can I find specifics about my V.A. benefits?

How do I contact Cornerstone Financial?

How do I get a copy of a DD-214?

What is acceptable proof of service?

How do I check the status of a pending claim?

How can I join the Veteran Connection of the Coastal Bend group?

Who can help me with a handicap ramp?
Submit photos of Veterans here.png

Submit photos of Veterans here