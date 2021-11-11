Goodwill offers free computer training to veterans in need

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just about everything is digital these days, including finding help with benefits and job hunting.

But that can be tough on veterans who lack computer skills.

This is where Goodwill can help out.

The organization offers basic computer and internet classes to veterans free of charge.

You can file for military benefits, find a job and look up resources you may need by using the internet.

Goodwill received a $100,000 federal grant to help fund computer courses for veterans.

The classes typically take one week to complete.