Goodwill offers free computer classes to veterans, dependents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With so many things being accessed primarily digitally these days, including military benefits and job hunting, it can get difficult for veterans who lack computer skills.

Well, now a free class to make you computer competent.

Retired Navy fighter pilot Tom Wimberly is currently enrolled in Goodwill Industries' free computer classes for veterans, dependents and surviving spouses.

"I can do Microsoft Word and I can do Excel and so on, but I'm learning a lot more," said Wimberly. "I'm proud of that achievement."

For a man who survived tense moments aboard the USS Independence during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962, Wimberly has come a long way since flying jets off aircraft carriers.

Nowadays, Wimberly is navigating the Internet by attending the class. You could say his instructor, Herbert Morales, is his co-pilot.

"I appreciate every moment with (Wimberly)." said Morales. "I feel like he brings a lot of wisdom. He always has a quick wit with him — a sharp tongue. He's aware of what he wants to learn and the ways I can help him do that."

The free computer program is supported by a grant from the Texas Veterans Commission fund for veterans' assistance.