From heartbreak to hope: Personal trainer creates program to help veterans improve health

Robby Casas, a personal trainer and military member started a new program called Fit For Service.

Fit For Service is a group training session designed for active-duty military members, veterans, and first responders.

Veterans with a 100 percent disability rating can join the program for free.

Robby Casas brings energy and excitement during his person training sessions with his clients. He encourages them to dig deep and push hard to reach their fitness goals.

Casas recently started a new program called Fit For Service, designed to help the nation's heroes improve their health.

"We work on power and strength, then after that we work on hypertrophy, then the third block we work on metabolic strength which is basically your cardio and conditioning. Now, what that is, it's just to make sure you're able to move and keep up with your kids and your family and events and life." he explained.

Each session is on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1 p.m. at Texas Arena Strength and Fitness at 5702 S. Staples Street. Each session is $15. Veterans with a 100 percent disability rating can join for free. Adults with disabilities are required to consult with their healthcare professional before engaging in physical activity. Casas says, that with a physician's approval, he can show veterans how to safely stay active and strengthen their mind, body, and soul. A person's routine may vary depending on their experience.

Robby Casas Background

Casas helps people of all ages and backgrounds. However, he is extremely passionate about giving back to first responders and veterans. He understands how much courage and sacrifice it takes to be a hero because he was a firefighter in the past. He's also been in the military for more than a decade. Casas is currently a reservist with the National Guard. The staff sergeant's unit is based out of Kingsville.

Casas works at a refinery full-time. When he's not at the refinery, he's at the gym helping personal training clients. Casas received his personal training certification about a year ago, however, his fitness expertise is extensive. Casas was an Army master fitness trainer for seven years.

From heartbreak to hope

Casas started Fit For Service because of a friend he met who was also in the National Guard. His friend passed away two years ago due to suicide.

"When he got out, he was still searching for something. He was searching for a camaraderie. Any time we would talk and have dinners, he said he was missing the training and just the hanging out with the guys." Casas said. "He felt like he didn't belong to a community and didn't belong to a group anymore and that isolation just crept up on him."

If you or someone you know is in distress or is experiencing thoughts of suicide, click here for help.

Casas' friend was one of his biggest supporters who encouraged him to create the program. Casas hopes Fit for Service will help veterans, with their mental health just as much as their physical health.

"How it benefits, is giving you a community and giving you the camaraderie so that way you know you're not alone. You're not isolated." said Casas. "You're around people who are like-minded like you. So you have those stories to share, you have the fun bickering with each other, pushing each other, that's what the camaraderie and the brotherhood of being in the military is about."

In addition to the group training sessions, Fit For Service participants will be able to join a private Facebook group where users can find useful exercise tips. If you are interested in learning more about the program you can contact Robby Casas at (361)-445-1859 or email rcjcfitnessllc@gmail.com.

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Michelle Hofmann at pat.lorenzo@kristv.com