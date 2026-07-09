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Free Health Fair offers veterans care, resources and support this Friday

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Free Health Fair offers veterans care, resources and support this Friday
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CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local veteran wanted to make sure fellow service members didn't miss an opportunity to access free care and support. He reached out to help spread the word about a Veterans Health Fair happening Friday, July 10 in Flour Bluff.

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VFW Post 8932 will host a free Veterans Health Fair from 9 a.m. to noon at 702 Jester Street.

Veterans can receive health screenings, connect with organizations offering local resources and support, and take advantage of services including massage therapy, all at no cost.

Organizers say the goal is to make sure every veteran who could benefit from these services knows they're available.

Barbecue plates featuring brisket trimmings will also be sold during the event for $12.

Free Health Fair offers veterans care, resources and support this Friday

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Michelle Hofmann at michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com

Where should I call for help?

How can I donate an item to a veteran in need?

Where can I find specifics about my V.A. benefits?

How do I contact Cornerstone Financial?

How do I get a copy of a DD-214?

What is acceptable proof of service?

How do I check the status of a pending claim?

How can I join the Veteran Connection of the Coastal Bend group?

Who can help me with a handicap ramp?

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