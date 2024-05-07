Watch Now
Four new war monuments proudly stand at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetary

Nueces County Veterans Services
Posted at 4:24 PM, May 07, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four new war monuments are now proudly displayed at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.

Each monument individually honors those who served during World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War, and the Persian Gulf War. JJ De La Cerda, the Nueces County Veterans Services director said this effort really made headway after Corpus Christi and the surrounding area was designated as an American WWII Heritage City.

The National Parks Service only awards this designation to one community in each state with a major contribution to the American war effort during WWII. To be considered for the designation, communities must also actively work to preserve their military legacy.

The monuments were unveiled at the cemetery on May 5.

De La Cerda hopes to see the cemetery decorated with more monuments to represent Corpus Christi's military and veteran population. He's encouraging non-profit veteran organizations to consider sponsoring or donating items that could help personalize the site. There are currently five monuments total at the site, including the four that have recently been unveiled.

"It's our cemetery, it was built for us, we gotta take ownership," he said.

For more information you can call the Nueces County Veterans Services Office at (361) 888-0820.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Michelle Lorenzo at michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com

