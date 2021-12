ROBSTOWN, Texas — Thursday is the last day to honor those who served by visiting the Coastal Bend Field of Honor.

At the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown, you'll find 1,000 American flags on display. They are come down on Thursday.

And help is needed on Friday and Saturday at the field.

Just show up from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday or 8 a.m. Saturday until the last flag is gone to lend a hand.