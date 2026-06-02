Flags for Freedom: North Padre Island to unveil new patriotic display for America’s 250th Anniversary

NORTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — As the United States prepares to mark its 250th birthday, members of American Legion Post 229 on North Padre Island are hoping to turn that historic milestone into something lasting for the local community.

The veterans organization is launching a new fundraising campaign called "Flags for Freedom," a project that will line Park Road 22 with American flags ahead of Independence Day and the nation's semiquincentennial celebration.

For Post 229 leaders, however, the effort represents far more than a patriotic display.

"It's a celebration of what we've become of our great nation," said Steven Armstrong, adjutant of American Legion Post 229 and a retired Navy chief hospital corpsman with 24 years of service.

The project invites community members to sponsor American flags that will be displayed along the island's main thoroughfare. After July 4, the flags will be carefully folded and returned to sponsors, with presentation cases and certificates available depending on sponsorship level. Organizers say the display is intended to honor veterans, first responders, family members and loved ones while bringing the community together during a significant moment in the nation's history.

Residents, businesses, and supporters are invited to sponsor a flag through one of three sponsorship opportunities:

• Standard Sponsorship – $150

Includes an American Flag displayed during the event and a personalized commemorative certificate.

• Commemorative Sponsorship – $200

Includes an American Flag displayed during the event, display case, and personalized commemorative certificate.

• Legacy Sponsorship – $250

Includes a commemorative America’s 250th Birthday Flag, display case, personalized commemorative certificate, and priority placement along Park Rd 22.

Each sponsored flag may be dedicated “In Honor Of” or “In Memory Of” someone special.

American Legion Post 229

"The island's pretty patriotic, but it's not just for the island," said Harold Smith, commander of Post 229 and a retired Army veteran who served 27 years. "It's for the city, the community, and any veterans and responders and anyone else that really would like to honor or memorialize their loved ones."

The effort also reflects the organization's broader mission of service. Founded just four years ago with 15 members, Post 229 has grown to more than 100 members and leaders say it's now one of the fastest-growing American Legion posts in Texas.

"We are the fastest-growing American Legion in the state of Texas," Armstrong said.

That growth, members say, has been fueled by an emphasis on community involvement. The post supports veterans and their families, partners with other veteran organizations throughout Nueces County and contributes to community programs, including youth initiatives. Members regularly participate in local events honoring veterans, including wreath-laying ceremonies and flag displays.

"We're not just an islander post," Armstrong said. "We're representing the whole entire city and the community."

Funds raised through the Flags for Freedom campaign will help support those efforts.

"The funds that we receive are going to go twofold," Armstrong said. "Number one, it's going to go back into the community. We sponsor Boy Scouts and other veteran services."

A portion of the proceeds will also be dedicated to another long-term goal: establishing a permanent home for the organization. Despite its rapid growth, Post 229 does not yet have a building of its own. Members currently meet at a space provided by the Wyndham on North Padre Island. Leaders say securing a dedicated facility would allow the organization to expand services and create a permanent gathering place for veterans and their families.

For Smith and Armstrong, both career service members, the upcoming 250th anniversary carries particular meaning.

Only a small percentage of Americans have served in the military, Armstrong noted, making milestones such as the nation's 250th birthday an opportunity to reflect on the generations of service members who helped preserve the country's freedoms.

"It's to show our appreciation and our pride for those who've gone before us previously," Armstrong said.

As preparations continue, organizers hope the rows of American flags will serve as both a tribute and a reminder, honoring the past while investing in the future of a veterans organization committed to serving its community.

The deadline to sponsor a flag is July 1. To reserve your flag you can contact the the following individuals:

Stephen Armstrong - (361) -655-3021

Butch Smith - (361) -815-7431

Ken Ames - (719) -896-0025

Debbie Wall - (210) -833-7307

Click here to learn more.

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Michelle Hofmann at michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com