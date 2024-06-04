FLAG FOR A FLAG: Event expanding to Refugio County

REFUGIO, Tx — KRIS 6 News Flag for a Flag event is expanding to several parts of the Coastal Bend in 2024. The event is on Wednesday, June 12.

KRIS 6 News and community partners created Flag for a Flag a few years ago, to give people an opportunity to exchange their old flags for a new one. It will be just in time to fly it with pride on June 14, which is National Flag Day.

The exact locations will be released on KRIS 6 News broadcasts and online after Sunday, June 9. There are a couple of new locations for Flag for a Flag. Refugio County will have its own hub for the event.

KRIS 6 News will release exact locations and hours of operation after Sunday, June 9 on KRIS 6 broadcasts and at Flag for a Flag.At the Flag for a Flag web page you can also see all of the requirements.

"I think that's going to be a welcomed event in this county," Andrew "Andy" Lopez Jr., the veteran service officer (VSO) for Refugio County said. "This will be one that I will be physically and intimately involved with."

The position for veteran service officer was vacant in Refugio County for several months until Lopez took the spot about a year ago.

Previously, the United States Army Veteran became a Texas state trooper in 1983. He was also a Texas Ranger for 13 years. In 2010, he became the Chief of Police for Refugio.

He got his start when he served in the Army as a military police officer. During his time in the military, he became a paratrooper and was a K9 dog trainer.

His focus now is on veterans. He says his door is open for those who need help.

"We'll do what we can for you. Brother or sister, come on over. We're here for you. All of us, all of us VSO's we want to help our veterans. They're deserving of it," Lopez said. They provide that blanket of security for us in America so we could live the lives that we're living."

