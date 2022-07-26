Watch Now
Fishing outing held for homeless veterans

Pat Simon
Posted at 4:37 PM, Jul 26, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fred Alvarado survived one of the bloodiest battles of the Vietnam War: the Tet Offensive.

And for years, he struggled with survivor's guilt after returning home alive while so many of his buddies did not.

"I've been there myself, so I know what they are going through because PTSD is horrible for a lot of us," said Alvarado. "We handle it differently."

Alvarado's lowest days led to homelessness. But then, he turned his life around after finding God. From there, he started a new non-profit group aimed at helping homeless veterans.

Alvarado is now the president of Broken Warriors Angels, Inc. out of San Antonio.

Thursday, Alvarado is inviting homeless veterans to the Fulton Pier for a day of fishing from from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

He is also inviting other veterans and volunteers to mentor and just be there for the veterans with open minds and hearts.

"Being together is like a bond because we are all veterans," said Alvarado. "We can communicate. We know how it feels to be there."

Alvarado has already enlisted the help of some volunteers, including fishing ace Willie Jones.

"They (veterans) shouldn't be homeless," Jones said. "They did a lot. They should having the good life. I'm gonna guide them and let them talk ... and just get it off their chest and see what else i can do. I'll probably make them laugh."

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans. Contact Veterans In Focus reporters: Greg Chandler at greg.chandler@kristv.com and Pat Simon at pat.simon@kristv.com

