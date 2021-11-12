Field of Honor will remain on display through Dec. 2

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Veterans Day may be over, but those who wish to participate can still honor those who served at the Richard Borchard Fairgounds at the Coastal Bend Field of Honor.

The display will remain on display until Dec. 2.

Individuals and families made $50 donations to dedicate flags to honor their military loved ones.

The flags were raised on Thursday.

The money raised goes to support benefits for veterans.

"I think it's awesome,” said Karen Suggs, a Field of Honor participant. “And I hope it grows, and I hope more will come out and participate next year. I plan to do the same."

Event organizers hope to have the Field of Honor on display again next Veterans Day.