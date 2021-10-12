Federal program helps veteran-owned businesses grow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Inside G & G Sign Studio, business is buzzing. But there's a good sign it's about to get even better for this veteran-owned company.

Ana Galvan and her business partner Nancy Gurk have been open for business for two years now.

They mostly contract out their work to local government and school districts.

Recently, Galvan has been looking for ways to grow her young company. She found out about PTAC: the Procurement Technical Assistance Center. It's located at Del Mar College.

PTAC helps veterans such as Galvan get the special designation they need to be more competitive in the government contract-bidding process.

Galvan signed up as a designated HUB, short for Historically Underutilized Business. It took her three months, but PTAC made it happen for her.

"With PTAC, it's good having someone in our corner kind of guiding us, and showing us the steps of what we need to do," she said.

Since the HUB designation is only available to veterans, the Department of Defense's program allows veterans to have a better chance at getting contracts.

"So it's really cool because it's like getting an invitation to a party — an exclusive party — but not everybody's invited," said PTAC Procurement Specialist Robert Marraro.

With Galvan's new HUB designation, the signs are all there for continued success at G & G.

"I'm starting to feel optimistic about what's to come," Galvan said.