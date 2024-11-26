Every Role Matters: A military mom's message of gratitude

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jennifer Moreno believes every role in the military, whether combat or support, plays an essential part in protecting the nation. As the mother of a United States Army mechanic and the granddaughter of a veteran, her perspective is shaped by personal experience.

“My son is a mechanic in the military, and he works on all the equipment, you know, all the big ones that they drive around,” Moreno said. “They wouldn’t go if it wasn’t for people like him.”

Despite his contributions, she says her son sometimes doesn't realize the impact he's making.

“He has people who come up to him and say, ‘Thank you for your service,’” she said. “And he says that he doesn’t feel like he should be one of those people that has that said to him because he hasn’t gone and fought in a war.”

She emphasizes that the success of military operations depends on the teamwork of both combat and support roles.

“It doesn’t matter what your job is in the military,” Moreno said. “Every step and every role is vital to the success of our country.”

Moreno’s connection to the military runs deep. Her grandfather served, and her son followed that example from a young age.

“My grandpa was in the military, and I think my son saw that growing up,” she said. “Ever since my son was two or three years old, that’s what he said he’s always wanted to do. He knew since he was little that he wanted to go into the military and support our country and be one of those ones that fights for us. And as a mom, I didn’t always want him to go, but I was so proud to watch him fulfill his dream.”

As the Thanksgiving season approaches, Moreno reflects on the importance of gratitude—not just for service members but for the freedoms they protect.

“I am thankful for a lot of things: for my kids, for my business, for my community,” she said. “I have gotten so much support since I started my business.”

Moreno hopes others will take the time to thank veterans and service members, no matter their role.

“You never know when you’re going to make that veteran’s day,” she said. “You don’t ever know when you’re going to say that to the right one that really needed to hear that that day because they have a lot of struggles we don’t even know about. So maybe that time you do say ‘thank you,’ it will mean a lot.”

For Moreno, the message is simple: every role in the military matters, and every service member deserves gratitude for their part in protecting the nation.

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Michelle Hofmann at michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com