NORTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Empty combat boots line the lawn outside a Padre Island church this Memorial Day week, each pair representing a veteran or service member lost to suicide.

Island Presbyterian Church revived its “Boots in the Field” exhibit this year in hopes of raising awareness about veteran suicide, sparking conversations around mental health and reminding struggling veterans that help is available.

“On Memorial Day, when we’re remembering the warriors who gave their life and sacrifice for the country, we’re also drawing attention to those who returned home but, battling with their soul injury, took their own life,” said Pastor Ken Richie.

The display comes as the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs released its annual National Veteran Suicide Prevention Report, showing veteran suicides declined in 2023. Still, VA officials say the suicide rate among veterans remains significantly higher than the national average. According to the report, an average of 17.5 veterans died by suicide each day in 2023.

“As travelers drive onto the island, we want them to stop and think,” Richie said. “We want to bring them out of the shadows so that they and their family know there is help.”

Church leaders said many of the boots displayed were donated by veterans, service members, and the community. Something Richie said adds another layer of meaning to the memorial.

“They can be reminded they’ve not been forgotten by their siblings in arms,” he said. “They’re part of a community that wants to support each other.

”The rows of boots are intended to symbolize more than statistics. Church elder Bob Orr said the visual can be sobering.

“There’s 17.5 people that should be standing there, and they’re not standing there anymore,” Orr said.

Empty boots on Padre Island honor veterans lost to suicide

For Orr, the issue is deeply personal. His grandson, who is currently serving in the military, has already experienced the loss of fellow service members to suicide during his first few years enlisted.

“One was a teammate in basic training,” Orr said. “Another was in school with him.”

Orr said those experiences changed how his grandson views Memorial Day and the realities many service members face beyond combat.

“He’s aware of the programs that are available in the service,” Orr said. “He takes advantage of those, and those are the things that help him cope with it.”

Richie, whose son served 12 years in the Navy aboard submarines, said military families often witness firsthand the emotional struggles veterans and active-duty members carry long after returning home.

“He went into the service thinking engineering was important,” Richie said of his son. “He came out touched by those he saw struggling.”

Richie said his son now works as a counselor helping people facing mental health challenges, something Richie believes was shaped by his military experience.

Church leaders said they hope the exhibit encourages veterans and service members to seek support without shame.

“It’s a sign of strength to ask for help,” Richie said. “Sometimes we think it’s a sign of weakness. It’s actually a sign of strength.”

The church plans to keep the display up through the remainder of the week.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available by calling or texting the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Michelle Hofmann at michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com