Designer Bags, Bingo and a Mission: Fundraiser supports veterans exposed to toxic burn pits

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Designer handbags, bingo cards and a packed room are expected to drive support for a local nonprofit focused on veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.

Burn Pits 360 is scheduled to host its 3rd annual Designer Bag Bingo fundraiser, an event organizers say has grown into a major source of funding for veteran advocacy and care coordination efforts across the country.

Joseph Ramirez, chairman of Burn Pits 360, said the event features nearly $30,000 worth of designer purses available through bingo games, raffles and auctions.

“We are close to $30,000 worth of designer purses that you can come in and win,” Ramirez said.

But Ramirez emphasized the handbags are not the focus of the organization’s mission. Burn Pits 360 provides advocacy and support services for veterans suffering from illnesses linked to exposure to toxic burn pits during military deployments.

“This center here serves as a hub for our veterans… not just from the state, but all over the nation,” Ramirez said.

Burn pits were commonly used on military bases overseas to dispose of waste, exposing service members to potentially harmful smoke and chemicals. Advocates say many veterans continue to experience long-term health effects years after returning home.

Ramirez said many veterans still struggle to access consistent healthcare and benefits related to their service-connected conditions.

“I can’t tell you the number of veterans that we have that have been neglected for many years, and that we continue to lose every single day,” he said.

Funds raised through the event help support Burn Pits 360’s advocacy work and assist veterans navigating benefits tied to the PACT Act, a federal law expanding healthcare eligibility for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances.

Ramirez pointed to the case of Vietnam veteran Herby Garza as an example of the law’s impact. Garza, a former letter carrier and U.S. Navy veteran from Corpus Christi, struggled with health issues linked to his service, including vision problems.

Following the passage of the PACT Act, Ramirez said Garza was able to receive medical treatment he had long needed.

“The PACT Act was able to pave the way for him to get that necessary treatment,” Ramirez said.

Organizers say the fundraiser also plays a key role in raising awareness among attendees who may not be familiar with burn pit exposure or its long-term effects.

“They’re able to see a very personal story,” Ramirez said, referring to how the event helps connect attendees with veteran experiences and advocacy efforts.

Ramirez also noted the organization’s broader impact, saying its work extends beyond recent conflicts to veterans from multiple eras, including Vietnam War service members and some law enforcement personnel who have served overseas.

The third annual Designer Bag Bingo fundraiser is scheduled for June 13 at the Richard Borchard Regional Fairgrounds. The event will include bingo games, raffles and auctions.

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Organizers say proceeds will continue to support Burn Pits 360’s advocacy and assistance programs for veterans nationwide.

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Michelle Hofmann at michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com